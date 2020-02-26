Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) on February 24 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $35.25 average price target, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Revance Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $45.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic, and therapeutic applications.

Read More on RVNC: