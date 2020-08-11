Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on August 4, Linda Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Retail Properties of America (RPAI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Spirit Realty Capital, and Brixmor Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Retail Properties of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

Retail Properties of America’s market cap is currently $1.47B and has a P/E ratio of 665.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.