Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on May 4, Derek Johnston from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Retail Properties of America (RPAI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.68, close to its 52-week high of $12.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Johnston covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urstadt Biddle Properties, Independence Realty, and Equity Residential.

Retail Properties of America has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Retail Properties of America’s market cap is currently $2.49B and has a P/E ratio of 195.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Read More on RPAI: