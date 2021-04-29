Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.52, close to its 52-week high of $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Retail Opportunity Investments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.17, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.10 and a one-year low of $7.49. Currently, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.