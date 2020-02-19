Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, Regency Centers, and Public Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Retail Opportunity Investments with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.4 million.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties.