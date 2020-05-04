Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 40.9% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.35, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.46 and a one-year low of $25.08. Currently, Restaurant Brands International has an average volume of 4.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More on QSR: