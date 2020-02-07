Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and KeyBanc gave Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.15, close to its 52-week low of $60.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Yum China Holdings, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $73.00 average price target, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Restaurant Brands International’s market cap is currently $29.28B and has a P/E ratio of 25.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.42.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

