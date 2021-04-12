Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.12, close to its 52-week high of $68.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $67.61 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Restaurant Brands International’s market cap is currently $20.25B and has a P/E ratio of 31.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QSR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.