Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Roadhouse, Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Brands.

Restaurant Brands International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.08, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Restaurant Brands International’s market cap is currently $29.83B and has a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.70.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

