Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR) yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 68.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Yum China Holdings, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Restaurant Brands International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.85, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Restaurant Brands International’s market cap is currently $30.42B and has a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.90.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

