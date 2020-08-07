Resonant (RESN) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Resonant (RESN) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Resonant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.58 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Resonant has an average volume of 785.7K.

Resonant, Inc. operates as a development-stage company, which engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. Its products include the Infinite Synthesized Networks. Infinite Synthesized Networks designs complex filter products. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.