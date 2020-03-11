Resonant (RESN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Resonant (RESN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27, equals to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.07, which is a 124.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.58 and a one-year low of $1.27. Currently, Resonant has an average volume of 411.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RESN in relation to earlier this year.

Resonant, Inc. operates as a development-stage company, which engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. Its products include the Infinite Synthesized Networks. Infinite Synthesized Networks designs complex filter products.

