Resonant (RESN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Resonant (RESN) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 43.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Resonant with a $3.75 average price target.

Resonant’s market cap is currently $143.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.77.

Resonant, Inc. operates as a development-stage company, which engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. Its products include the Infinite Synthesized Networks. Infinite Synthesized Networks designs complex filter products. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.