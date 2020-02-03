Resolute Mining (RMGGF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on January 30, Richard Hatch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF), with a price target of p84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

Hatch has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Resolute Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #4468 out of 5852 analysts.

Resolute Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

The company has a one-year high of $1.43 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Resolute Mining has an average volume of 6,470.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.