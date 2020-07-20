Resolute Mining (RMGGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Richard Hatch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF), with a price target of p90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.84.

Hatch has an average return of 28.6% when recommending Resolute Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #5525 out of 6793 analysts.

Resolute Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.11, which is a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.43 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, Resolute Mining has an average volume of 22.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RMGGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.