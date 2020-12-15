Resolute Mining (RMGGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF) today and set a price target of p74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56.

Resolute Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.94.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.