Resolute Forest (RFP) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst Hamir Patel maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Forest (RFP) yesterday and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.18, close to its 52-week low of $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Stella-Jones, and Cascades.

Resolute Forest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, implying a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Resolute Forest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $668 million and GAAP net loss of $71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $932 million and had a net profit of $36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RFP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. provides forest products. It owns and operates pulp & paper mills, and wood products facilities located in the United States, Canada and South Korea. The company operates its business through the following segments: Newsprint, Specialty Papers, Tissue, Market Pulp and Wood Products.