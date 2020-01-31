Resmed (RMD) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Resmed (RMD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.44, close to its 52-week high of $167.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The the analyst consensus on Resmed is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Resmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $120 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 168 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RMD in relation to earlier this year.

ResMed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.