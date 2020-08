Resideo Technologies (REZI) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Resideo Technologies (REZI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Resideo Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.06 and a one-year low of $3.72. Currently, Resideo Technologies has an average volume of 1.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REZI in relation to earlier this year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment distributes low-voltage electronic and security products such as intrusion and smart home, fire, video surveillance, access control, power, audio and video, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring. The company was founded on April 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.