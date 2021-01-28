Resideo Technologies (REZI) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Hold rating on Resideo Technologies (REZI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.36, close to its 52-week high of $26.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Resideo Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67.

Resideo Technologies’ market cap is currently $3.59B and has a P/E ratio of -96.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REZI in relation to earlier this year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment distributes low-voltage electronic and security products such as intrusion and smart home, fire, video surveillance, access control, power, audio and video, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring. The company was founded on April 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.