Republic Services (RSG) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG) on February 22 and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Fastenal Company, and WW Grainger.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $102.50 average price target, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $28.35B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.67.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.