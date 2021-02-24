Republic Services (RSG) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Connections, Waste Management, and Stride.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $102.14 average price target, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.79 and a one-year low of $65.37. Currently, Republic Services has an average volume of 1.28M.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.