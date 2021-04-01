Republic Services (RSG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services (RSG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.72, close to its 52-week high of $103.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 82.2% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $102.50 average price target, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $31.68B and has a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.63.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.