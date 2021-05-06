Republic Services (RSG) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released today, Hamzah Mazari from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services (RSG), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Management, Bright Horizons, and Clarivate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $111.90 average price target, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $109.57 and a one-year low of $77.39. Currently, Republic Services has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RSG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.