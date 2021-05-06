Republic Services (RSG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Raymond James gave Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.80, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $34.89B and has a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RSG in relation to earlier this year.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.