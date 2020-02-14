Republic Services (RSG) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.01, close to its 52-week high of $99.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $97.17 average price target.

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $31.6B and has a P/E ratio of 29.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.96.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.