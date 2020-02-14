Republic Services (RSG) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- February 14, 2020, 6:42 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.01, close to its 52-week high of $99.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $97.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Republic Services’ market cap is currently $31.6B and has a P/E ratio of 29.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.96.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts