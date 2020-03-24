Repsol (REPYY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Repsol (REPYY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.85, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #5880 out of 6151 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.16.

Based on Repsol’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $186 million.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.