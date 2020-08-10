REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- August 10, 2020, 6:36 AM EDT

After Canaccord Genuity and Piper Sandler gave REPRO-MED Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju initiated coverage with a Buy rating on REPRO-MED Systems today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on REPRO-MED Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, implying a 60.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.84 and a one-year low of $3.04. Currently, REPRO-MED Systems has an average volume of 420.3K.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. It products include FREEDOM60, a syringe infusion pump, which is designed for ambulatory medication infusions; HIgH-Flo, is designed for self-administration of medicine under the skin; and RES-Q-VAC, is a portable and hand-operated suction device that removes fluids from a patients airway. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

