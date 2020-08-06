REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Carrie Williams- August 6, 2020, 6:36 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on REPRO-MED Systems (KRMD) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on REPRO-MED Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.84 and a one-year low of $3.03. Currently, REPRO-MED Systems has an average volume of 420.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc.engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. It products include FREEDOM60, a syringe infusion pump, which is designed for ambulatory medication infusions; HIgH-Flo, is designed for self-administration of medicine under the skin; and RES-Q-VAC, is a portable and hand-operated suction device that removes fluids from a patients airway. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts