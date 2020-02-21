Repligen (RGEN) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, Jacob Johnson from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Repligen (RGEN), with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioLife Solutions, Avid Bioservices, and Recro Pharma.

Repligen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.00, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $52.87. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 357.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RGEN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Jon Snodgres, the CFO of RGEN bought 3,957 shares for a total of $99,980.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins).