Repligen (RGEN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Repligen (RGEN) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Repligen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Repligen’s market cap is currently $4.62B and has a P/E ratio of 202.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RGEN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John Cox, a Director at RGEN sold 26,736 shares for a total of $2,547,035.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins).