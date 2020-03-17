Repay Holdings (RPAY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Repay Holdings (RPAY) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, MGIC Investment, and NMI Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repay Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.20, implying a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Repay Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $41.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $455K.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

