Repay Holdings (RPAY) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Repay Holdings (RPAY), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repay Holdings with a $27.25 average price target, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Repay Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.46 million and GAAP net loss of $3.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.02 million and had a net profit of $4.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.