Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Initiated with a Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst Prasath Pandurangan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) on September 17 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pandurangan is ranked #1540 out of 6936 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repare Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPTX in relation to earlier this year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.