Rent-A-Center (RCII) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Rent-A-Center (RCII) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 84.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Rent-A-Center has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.50.

Based on Rent-A-Center’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $716 million and net profit of $56.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $668 million and had a net profit of $40.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements that allow the customer to obtain ownership of the merchandise at the conclusion of an agreed upon rental period. It operates through the following segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. The Core U.S. segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Acceptance Now segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment use Rent-A-Center’s, ColorTyme’s, and RimTyme’s trade names, service marks, trademarks and logos, and operate under distinctive operating procedures and standards. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.