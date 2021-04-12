Rent-A-Center (RCII) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Rent-A-Center (RCII), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.83, close to its 52-week high of $64.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rent-A-Center with a $67.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.79 and a one-year low of $16.26. Currently, Rent-A-Center has an average volume of 616.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements that allow the customer to obtain ownership of the merchandise at the conclusion of an agreed upon rental period. It operates through the following segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. The Core U.S. segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Acceptance Now segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment use Rent-A-Center’s, ColorTyme’s, and RimTyme’s trade names, service marks, trademarks and logos, and operate under distinctive operating procedures and standards. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.