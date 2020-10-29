Renasant (RNST) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Hold rating on Renasant (RNST) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and ServisFirst Bancshares.

Renasant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Renasant’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.