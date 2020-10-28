Renasant (RNST) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Renasant (RNST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Renasant with a $27.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renasant’s market cap is currently $1.61B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.