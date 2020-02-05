Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Renaissancere Holdings with a $195.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $201.36 and a one-year low of $140.48. Currently, Renaissancere Holdings has an average volume of 249.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance.