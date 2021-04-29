Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Renaissancere Holdings with a $195.50 average price target.

Based on Renaissancere Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $197 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $42.96 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

