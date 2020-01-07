Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Got Some Good News

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renaissancere Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $195.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renaissancere Holdings’ market cap is currently $8.62B and has a P/E ratio of 14.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance.