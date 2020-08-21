Remark Holdings (MARK) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Remark Holdings (MARK), with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and SharpSpring.

Remark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

Based on Remark Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $431K and GAAP net loss of $2.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million.

Remark Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. It owns and operates digital media properties that deliver content. The provides websites and applications for mobile devices, which include travel, personal finance, social media, young adult lifestyle, and entertainment category. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.