Remark Holdings (MARK) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Remark Holdings (MARK) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Veritone.

Remark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Remark Holdings’ market cap is currently $172.9M and has a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.57.

Remark Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. It owns and operates digital media properties that deliver content. The provides websites and applications for mobile devices, which include travel, personal finance, social media, young adult lifestyle, and entertainment category. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.