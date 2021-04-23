Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 82.4% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Reliant Bancorp with a $27.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.00 and a one-year low of $10.59. Currently, Reliant Bancorp has an average volume of 59.57K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RBNC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.