Rekor Systems (REKR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley Financial and Lake Street gave Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Rekor Systems today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Rekor Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, implying a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.67 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Rekor Systems has an average volume of 889.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REKR in relation to earlier this year.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of products and services to both government and private sector clients, with an emphasis on public safety, risk management, and workforce solutions. It also offers staffing services primarily in the aerospace and aviation industries. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.