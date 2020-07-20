Reinsurance Group (RGA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Reinsurance Group (RGA) on July 16 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Reinsurance Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $92.43, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Reinsurance Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion and GAAP net loss of $88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.42 billion and had a net profit of $170 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. The U.S. and Latin America segment markets traditional life and health reinsurance, reinsurance of asset-intensive products, financial reinsurance, and other capital motivated solutions in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The Canada segment includes operations of RGA Canada, which employs its own underwriting, actuarial, claims, pricing, accounting, systems, marketing, and administrative staff in offices located in Montreal and Toronto. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment serves clients from subsidiaries, licensed branch offices, and representative offices primarily located in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Poland, South Africa, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The Asia Pacific segment covers operations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. The Corporate and Other segment consists of investment income from unallocated invested assets, investment related gains, and losses and service fees. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.