Regulus (RGLS) Receives a Hold from Needham

Howard Kim- May 15, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Regulus (RGLS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regulus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.25.

Based on Regulus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18K and GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.56 million.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

