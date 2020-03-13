Regulus (RGLS) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Regulus (RGLS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.74 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Regulus has an average volume of 306.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.