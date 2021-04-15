Regulus (RGLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus (RGLS), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regulus is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regulus’ market cap is currently $98.61M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.