Regulus (RGLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Austin Angelo- June 11, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus (RGLS), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.74 and a one-year low of $0.43. Currently, Regulus has an average volume of 614.1K.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

